Best Cardiology Care

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Dr. Mohan Kesani

Cardiovascular Consultants in Munster 

Cardiovascular Consultants

10010 Donald S. Powers Drive

Munster

219-934-4200

1730 45th St.

Munster

219-836-9677

7217 Indianapolis Blvd.

Hammond

219-934-4290

cardioconsultantspc.com

What sets Cardiovascular Consultants apart are “The three E’s: Experience, Excellence, Economy,” said Dr. Mohan Kesani. “As independent physicians, we can subsidize their care. If you’re part of a big organization, you have to get administrators involved in decisions. It allows us outreach to a different part of the population.

Kesani said the practice generally does everything under one roof except bypass surgery.

“We have flexibility of care — not influenced by anyone else — allowing us patient-centric care,” he said. “There are no layers between patients and physicians with us.”

By reducing bureaucracy, it brings down patients’ expenses, Kesani said. “You try to shop around for everything in your life, but not for your life. I tell people, ‘A dollar saved today is a dollar earned for tomorrow.’ ”

SECOND PLACE

Franciscan Alliance

2150 Gettler St., Suite 400

Dyer

219-865-0893

www.franciscanhealth.org/conditions-and-services/heart-care

THIRD PLACE

Community Hospital

901 MacArthur Blvd.

Munster

219-836-1600

www.comhs.org

