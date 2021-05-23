Best Cardiology Care

Cardiovascular Consultants
What sets Cardiovascular Consultants apart are “The three E’s: Experience, Excellence, Economy,” said Dr. Mohan Kesani. “As independent physicians, we can subsidize their care. If you’re part of a big organization, you have to get administrators involved in decisions. It allows us outreach to a different part of the population.
Kesani said the practice generally does everything under one roof except bypass surgery.
“We have flexibility of care — not influenced by anyone else — allowing us patient-centric care,” he said. “There are no layers between patients and physicians with us.”
By reducing bureaucracy, it brings down patients’ expenses, Kesani said. “You try to shop around for everything in your life, but not for your life. I tell people, ‘A dollar saved today is a dollar earned for tomorrow.’ ”
