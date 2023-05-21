Cardiovascular Consultants

10010 Donald S. Powers Drive

Munster

219-934-4200

For more than 30 years the doctors at Cardiovascular Consultants have been proving their reputation as a premier cardiac diagnostic and treatment group. They have provided comprehensive care for thousands of patients throughout Northwest Indiana in one location.

“We offer patient-centered comprehensive care tailored to meet individual needs at our full-service clinic with fully accredited nuclear stress and ultrasound labs and offering qualifying patients participation in cutting-edge pharmaceutical and device clinical research trials,” says Dr. Mohan Kesani.

The office includes a Heart Rhythm clinic providing pacemaker monitoring, Holter and event monitoring and Coumadin management, a vein clinic providing specialized procedures and research department.

Staff are experts in the treatment of peripheral artery disease and limb salvage and provide minimally invasive procedures including angioplasty and atherectomy with physician assessments offered at convenient locations throughout Lake, Porter and Jasper Counties. As an independent practice, Cardiovascular Consultants is able to establish payment plans for those who have no insurance, apply sliding scale fee schedules for those who qualify and provide outpatient testing at the most competitive pricing in the Region.

“Our certified physicians and staff look forward to 30 more years of providing comprehensive, competent, compassionate, cost-effective care with a holistic approach to improving patients’ health through risk assessment, lifestyle changes and medical treatment,” says Kesani.

SECOND PLACE

Community Healthcare System

Multiple locations

219-836-3477

THIRD PLACE

Methodist Hospitals

Multiple locations

219-981-5440