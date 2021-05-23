Best Carpet/Flooring Store

Schillings
8900 Wicker Ave.
St. John
9900 191st St.
Mokena, Ill.
888-365-6005
"We're grateful to see all the support we've received from the Region," Flooring Sales Manager Brian Stanislavski said of Schillings win in The Times' annual readers' poll. "We look forward to continuing to supply Northwest Indiana with the best flooring options at the best prices."
Schillings has been in business since 1945, and Stanislavski said: "What makes our business stand out is the knowledge of our sales team and the wide selection of products we have, both in stock and available to order. There are not too many questions that we’re not capable of answering right on the spot.
"In the flooring department, we will help you every step of the way," he said. "From determining what type of floor works best for you, designing custom master shower options with you and anything in between. Our goal is to make the customer feel informed and extremely satisfied with their purchase.
"Our sales team goes above and beyond to make sure the customer has absolutely everything needed to complete their job. Whether the customer is a weekend warrior DIY’er or building a custom home with a local contractor, we will make sure no question goes unanswered."
SECOND PLACE
Lowell Carpet and Coverings
317 E. Commercial Ave.
Lowell
219-696-8800
THIRD PLACE
Cover-Rite
9400 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-922-6800