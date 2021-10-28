Best Carpet/Flooring

The Floor 4U

It also is certified as a COREtec White Glove Retailer as well as in the White Glove Installation Process. COREtec manufactures luxury vinyl planks, tile, wood veneer and engineered stone flooring and is one of the high-end brands The Floor 4U carries. It also sells such brands as Dream Weaver and Shaw Carpeting, Floorte vinyl flooring and Backlit Tile Niche with LED wireless control that provides up to 16 million color options.