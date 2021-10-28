Best Carpet/Flooring

The Floor 4U
9614 Willow Lane
Mokena
855-535-6678
Founded by Matt Pehr, owner of Pehrfection Home Improvement, and Bill Baker of Relentless Carpentry, The Floor 4U features flooring materials including carpeting, hardwoods, laminates, stones and tiles.
It also is certified as a COREtec White Glove Retailer as well as in the White Glove Installation Process. COREtec manufactures luxury vinyl planks, tile, wood veneer and engineered stone flooring and is one of the high-end brands The Floor 4U carries. It also sells such brands as Dream Weaver and Shaw Carpeting, Floorte vinyl flooring and Backlit Tile Niche with LED wireless control that provides up to 16 million color options.
SECOND PLACE
Sherlock's Carpet & Tile
7110 W 157th St.
Orland Park
708-232-3400
THIRD PLACE
M & M Custom Flooring
36 W. Maple St.
New Lenox
815-485-4884