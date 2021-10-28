 Skip to main content
Best Carpet/Flooring
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
The Floor 4U

The Floor 4U

9614 Willow Lane

Mokena

855-535-6678

thefloor4U.com

Founded by Matt Pehr, owner of Pehrfection Home Improvement, and Bill Baker of Relentless Carpentry, The Floor 4U features flooring materials including carpeting, hardwoods, laminates, stones and tiles.

It also is certified as a COREtec White Glove Retailer as well as in the White Glove Installation Process. COREtec manufactures luxury vinyl planks, tile, wood veneer and engineered stone flooring and is one of the high-end brands The Floor 4U carries. It also sells such brands as Dream Weaver and Shaw Carpeting, Floorte vinyl flooring and Backlit Tile Niche with LED wireless control that provides up to 16 million color options.

SECOND PLACE

Sherlock's Carpet & Tile

7110 W 157th St.

Orland Park

708-232-3400

sherlockscarpet.com

THIRD PLACE

M & M Custom Flooring

36 W. Maple St.

New Lenox

815-485-4884

mmcustomflooring.com

