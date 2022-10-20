 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Carryout

Gatto's Restaurant & Bar

8005 183rd St.

Tinley Park

708-444-7400

1938 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

708-485-7007

gattosrestaurant.com

Gatto’s is the place to go if you’re looking to satisfy a craving for fresh, hearty Italian specialties. The business started in 2000 at the original Tinley Park location, and it's expanded to New Lenox.

“Our business is a family-owned restaurant that prioritizes authentic Italian cuisine,” said owner Chuck Gatto. Some of the signature items are the fried calamari, chicken Vesuvio, filet mignon and rigatoni with vodka sauce.

Looking to get out to a place that is casual and cozy, yet classy, where everything is fresh and carefully prepared and where the service is excellent? Gatto’s is it. Its motto is “arrive as friends, leave as family” and you’ll always leave with a full belly, a full heart and a smile on your face.

SECOND PLACE

Joey’s Red Hots

Multiple locations

joeysredhots.com

THIRD PLACE

Portillo’s

Multiple locations

portillos.com

