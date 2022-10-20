Best Carryout

Gatto’s Restaurant & Bar

Gatto’s is the place to go if you’re looking to satisfy a craving for fresh, hearty Italian specialties. The business started in 2000 at the original Tinley Park location, and it's expanded to New Lenox.

“Our business is a family-owned restaurant that prioritizes authentic Italian cuisine,” said owner Chuck Gatto. Some of the signature items are the fried calamari, chicken Vesuvio, filet mignon and rigatoni with vodka sauce.

Looking to get out to a place that is casual and cozy, yet classy, where everything is fresh and carefully prepared and where the service is excellent? Gatto’s is it. Its motto is “arrive as friends, leave as family” and you’ll always leave with a full belly, a full heart and a smile on your face.