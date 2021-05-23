 Skip to main content
Best Casino Dining
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Entertainment series
Jack Binion's Steak Horseshoe Casino in Hammond

Jack Binion's Steak

Horseshoe Hammond Casino

777 Casino Center Dr.

Hammond

219-473-6028

caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond

At the Horseshoe Hammond Casino, Jack Binion's Steak offers upscale dining in a scenic setting. The menu includes favorites including ribeye and cowboy steaks as well as seasonal specials.

“Executive chef Josh Barth and his team do a fantastic job adding seasonal specialties to the menu. He is very particular, from working on and writing the menu, to sourcing the best ingredients,” said Shannon McKellar, vice president of marketing.

Sous chef Patrick Ramker lends his expertise to farm-to-table dishes, always looking to add specialties that are fresh-sourced and impeccably presented, McKellar said.

Barth and his team are passionate about their craft and take pride in the Jack Binion's cuisine, McKellar said. “People tell us it’s their favorite restaurant and that it rivals any steakhouse in Chicago.”

The restaurant is on the Lake Michigan shore, providing patrons with views of the lake at sunset and the iconic Chicago skyline. “You’re looking at spectacular views while you’re enjoying an exquisite meal,” McKellar said.

SECOND PLACE

Four Winds New Buffalo

11111 Wilson Rd.

New Buffalo, Mich.

866-494-6371

fourwindscasino.com

THIRD PLACE

Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa

777 Blue Chip Drive

Michigan City

219-879-7711

bluechipcasino.com

