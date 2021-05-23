Best Casino Dining

Jack Binion's Steak

Horseshoe Hammond Casino

777 Casino Center Dr.

Hammond

219-473-6028

At the Horseshoe Hammond Casino, Jack Binion's Steak offers upscale dining in a scenic setting. The menu includes favorites including ribeye and cowboy steaks as well as seasonal specials.

“Executive chef Josh Barth and his team do a fantastic job adding seasonal specialties to the menu. He is very particular, from working on and writing the menu, to sourcing the best ingredients,” said Shannon McKellar, vice president of marketing.

Sous chef Patrick Ramker lends his expertise to farm-to-table dishes, always looking to add specialties that are fresh-sourced and impeccably presented, McKellar said.

Barth and his team are passionate about their craft and take pride in the Jack Binion's cuisine, McKellar said. “People tell us it’s their favorite restaurant and that it rivals any steakhouse in Chicago.”