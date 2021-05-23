Best Casino

Four Winds New Buffalo
11111 Wilson Rd.
New Buffalo, Mich.
866-494-6371
At Four Winds New Buffalo the saying is “Serious Games. Serious Action.” There are several options for enthusiasts.
There are 48 table games and more than 500 next-generation slot machines. Patrons can also wager on their favorite sport, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey and more.
A High Limit Area offers high-stakes gaming and first-class service. Copper Level W Club members receive exclusive access into W Club Players Lounge, a private retreat to refresh and recharge that features a complimentary buffet.
"Even though it was a difficult year for everyone, we are overjoyed that guests have continued to come to Four Winds New Buffalo to play their favorite slots or table games and dine at one of our award-winning restaurants. I credit our team members at all Four Winds Casino locations who have worked tirelessly in the last year to not only ensure all of the health and safety protocols are being followed, but also that our guests can still have the top-notch experience that they have come to expect over the last fourteen years," said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos.
SECOND PLACE
Ameristar East Chicago Casino & Hotel
777 Ameristar Blvd.
East Chicago
219-378-3000
THIRD PLACE
Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa
777 Blue Chip Drive
Michigan City
219-879-7711