 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Casino
urgent

Best Casino

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Entertainment series
Best Casino

Four Winds Casino 

Four Winds New Buffalo

11111 Wilson Rd.

New Buffalo, Mich.

866-494-6371

fourwindscasino.com

At Four Winds New Buffalo the saying is “Serious Games. Serious Action.” There are several options for enthusiasts.

There are 48 table games and more than 500 next-generation slot machines. Patrons can also wager on their favorite sport, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey and more.

A High Limit Area offers high-stakes gaming and first-class service. Copper Level W Club members receive exclusive access into W Club Players Lounge, a private retreat to refresh and recharge that features a complimentary buffet.

"Even though it was a difficult year for everyone, we are overjoyed that guests have continued to come to Four Winds New Buffalo to play their favorite slots or table games and dine at one of our award-winning restaurants. I credit our team members at all Four Winds Casino locations who have worked tirelessly in the last year to not only ensure all of the health and safety protocols are being followed, but also that our guests can still have the top-notch experience that they have come to expect over the last fourteen years," said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos.

SECOND PLACE

Ameristar East Chicago Casino & Hotel

777 Ameristar Blvd.

East Chicago

219-378-3000

ameristareastchicago.com

THIRD PLACE

Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa

777 Blue Chip Drive

Michigan City

219-879-7711

bluechipcasino.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts