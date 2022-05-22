Horseshoe Hammond Casino
777 Casino Center Drive
Hammond
866-711-SHOE/7463
There’s no lack of options at Horseshoe Hammond Casino.
That includes more than 1,350 penny slots, the most slot machines in the Chicagoland area, according to Horseshoe. The casino also features more than 100 table games.
Jack Binion’s Steak is among the favorite dining options at the casino, and there’s a simple reason for its success.
“Magnificent cuts of beef and house specialties, impeccably presented,” according to Horseshoe.
Horseshoe Hammond Casino also placed first in the Best Casino Dining and Best Sports Book categories.
People are also reading…
SECOND PLACE
Four Winds Casino
11111 Wilson Road
New Buffalo, Mich.
866-494-6371
THIRD PLACE
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
5400 W. 29th Ave.
Gary
219-228-2383