Horseshoe Hammond Casino

777 Casino Center Drive

Hammond

866-711-SHOE/7463

There’s no lack of options at Horseshoe Hammond Casino.

That includes more than 1,350 penny slots, the most slot machines in the Chicagoland area, according to Horseshoe. The casino also features more than 100 table games.

Jack Binion’s Steak is among the favorite dining options at the casino, and there’s a simple reason for its success.

“Magnificent cuts of beef and house specialties, impeccably presented,” according to Horseshoe.

Horseshoe Hammond Casino also placed first in the Best Casino Dining and Best Sports Book categories.

SECOND PLACE

Four Winds Casino

11111 Wilson Road

New Buffalo, Mich.

866-494-6371

THIRD PLACE

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

5400 W. 29th Ave.

Gary

219-228-2383

