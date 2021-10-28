 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Casino
urgent

Best Casino

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Fitness & Recreation series
Best Casino

Hollywood Casino Joliet

777 Hollywood Boulevard

Joliet

888-436-7737

www.hollywoodcasinojoliet.com

A trip to Hollywood Casino Joliet means an opportunity to try a variety of table games and slots.

“When you play, you win at Hollywood Casino Joliet,” the casino said.

The facility also offers live entertainment and mouthwatering meals in its restaurants.

“When you visit Hollywood, you’ll receive red carpet treatment with A-grade customer service and thrilling promotions,” the casino said.

SECOND PLACE

Harrah’s Joliet

151 N. Joliet St.

Joliet

815-740-7800

www.caesars.com/harrahs-joliet

THIRD PLACE

Rivers Casino

3000 S. River Road

Des Plaines

888-307-0777

www.riverscasino.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts