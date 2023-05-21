Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

5400 W. 29th Ave.

Gary

219-228-2383

The state-of-the-art casino in Gary offers the same high-octane style that’s Hard Rock’s signature vibe — making it as welcoming for people looking to have some fun as for high rollers.

On the casino floor people can choose from more than 80 tables games. Among the 1,600 slot machines are old-school traditional reels and high-tech video reels, video poker and bar top games in various denominations. The casino offers the newest in slot machines and craps tables as well as classic favorites.

A High-Limit Room is a VIP experience, with personal attention for qualified guests.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana also won first place for Best Casino Dining.

SECOND PLACE

Four Winds Casino

11111 Wilson Road

New Buffalo, Mich.

3000 Prairie Ave.

South Bend

866-494-6371

THIRD PLACE

Horseshoe Hammond Casino

777 Casino Center Drive

Hammond

219-473-7000