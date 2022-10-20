Best Casino

Harrah's Joliet Hotel & Casino

151 N. Joliet Road

Joliet

815-470-7800

Open 24/7, Harrah’s Joliet Hotel & Casino always has its buzz on. The vibe has guests opting for the casino’s more than 800 hot slots as well as video games like mini-baccarat, blackjack, craps, roulette, Mississippi Stud Poker and three-card poker.

Beyond games, Harrah’s dining options include The Slice Pizza and Pasta for quick bites while the casual Cross Street Grill is all about burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders and Reuben sandwiches.

The Reserve, Harrah Joliet’s steak house in one of two upscale restaurants open to guests with such menu options as blackened salmon, seared ahi tuna and such cuts of beef as filet mignon, ribeye, prime rib, and New York strip.

Lounges for VIP members serve complimentary food and nonalcoholic drinks.

Harrah’s Joliet features also 200 rooms for rest and relaxation no matter the time.

SECOND PLACE

Hollywood Casino & Hotel Joliet

777 Hollywood Blvd.

Joliet

888-436-7737

THIRD PLACE

Rivers Casino Des Plaines

3000 S. River Road

Des Plaines

888-307-0777