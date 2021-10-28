 Skip to main content
Best Caterer
From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
 Joey's Red Hots and Pizza

Papa Joe's Italian Restaurant (TIE)

14459 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-403-9099

944 E. 9th St.

Lockport

815-838-9099

papajoesrestaurant.com

Papa Joe’s Restaurant is a full-service restaurant that has been proudly owned and operated by the Lorenzo family since 1982. With a large menu of Italian favorites, it’s a place where the portions are hearty and you feel like family.

Take advantage of some of the daily weekday specials listed online: Monday it’s 25% off pizzas, Tuesday you get 25% off pasta entrees, Wednesday chicken entrees are 2 for $22, Thursday you enjoy a sandwich or burger for $4.95 and one Friday you can get 2 large thin crust cheese pizzas for $22.

Besides its robust catering operation, the Orland Park location includes the main dining room, banquet rooms, a cocktail lounge and live video gaming.

Joey's Red Hots (TIE)

Multiple locations

joeysredhots.com

* Joey’s Red Hots was also voted Best Hot Dog.

SECOND PLACE

Gatto's Italian Restaurant & Bar

Multiple locations

gattosrestaurant.com

THIRD PLACE

Burger 21

14650 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-737-7952

www.burger21.com/locations/orland-park

