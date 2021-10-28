Best Caterer

Papa Joe's Italian Restaurant (TIE)
14459 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park
708-403-9099
944 E. 9th St.
Lockport
815-838-9099
Papa Joe’s Restaurant is a full-service restaurant that has been proudly owned and operated by the Lorenzo family since 1982. With a large menu of Italian favorites, it’s a place where the portions are hearty and you feel like family.
Take advantage of some of the daily weekday specials listed online: Monday it’s 25% off pizzas, Tuesday you get 25% off pasta entrees, Wednesday chicken entrees are 2 for $22, Thursday you enjoy a sandwich or burger for $4.95 and one Friday you can get 2 large thin crust cheese pizzas for $22.
Besides its robust catering operation, the Orland Park location includes the main dining room, banquet rooms, a cocktail lounge and live video gaming.
Joey's Red Hots (TIE)
Multiple locations
* Joey’s Red Hots was also voted Best Hot Dog.
SECOND PLACE
Gatto's Italian Restaurant & Bar
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Burger 21
14650 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park
708-737-7952