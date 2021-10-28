Best Caterer

Papa Joe's Italian Restaurant (TIE)

14459 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-403-9099

944 E. 9th St.

Lockport

815-838-9099

Papa Joe’s Restaurant is a full-service restaurant that has been proudly owned and operated by the Lorenzo family since 1982. With a large menu of Italian favorites, it’s a place where the portions are hearty and you feel like family.

Take advantage of some of the daily weekday specials listed online: Monday it’s 25% off pizzas, Tuesday you get 25% off pasta entrees, Wednesday chicken entrees are 2 for $22, Thursday you enjoy a sandwich or burger for $4.95 and one Friday you can get 2 large thin crust cheese pizzas for $22.

Besides its robust catering operation, the Orland Park location includes the main dining room, banquet rooms, a cocktail lounge and live video gaming.

Joey's Red Hots (TIE)