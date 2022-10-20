Best CBD Store

SunKissed Greenz CBD Laboratories
252 Stone Court
New Lenox
779-254-1261
It hasn’t taken long for this business to make a name for itself as it opened up in February.
Owner Misty Nelson said that because she is not allowed to do traditional advertising, most of her clients are return customers or come from referrals.
“We’re a company that helps people with pain, anxiety, sleep problems, inflammation, seizures and a whole bunch of medical problems that unfortunately pretty much most adults have,” she said.
“We’re helping them in a natural way.”
Nelson said she has been involved in natural products for 25 years, and CBD for five years.
The New Lenox native and Frankfort resident never imagined when she was growing up that she would own a business like this.
“Absolutely not,” she said. “I knew I always wanted to do natural stuff because my grandma taught me this when I was really little. I knew I would do something in that area, I just never thought CBD.”
SECOND PLACE
Your CBD Store
11600 Francis Road
Mokena
779-803-2106
THIRD PLACE
CDB Kratom
19170 S. LaGrange Road
Mokena
708-719-3958