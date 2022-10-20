Best CBD Store

SunKissed Greenz CBD Laboratories

252 Stone Court

New Lenox

779-254-1261

It hasn’t taken long for this business to make a name for itself as it opened up in February.

Owner Misty Nelson said that because she is not allowed to do traditional advertising, most of her clients are return customers or come from referrals.

“We’re a company that helps people with pain, anxiety, sleep problems, inflammation, seizures and a whole bunch of medical problems that unfortunately pretty much most adults have,” she said.

“We’re helping them in a natural way.”

Nelson said she has been involved in natural products for 25 years, and CBD for five years.

The New Lenox native and Frankfort resident never imagined when she was growing up that she would own a business like this.

“Absolutely not,” she said. “I knew I always wanted to do natural stuff because my grandma taught me this when I was really little. I knew I would do something in that area, I just never thought CBD.”

SECOND PLACE

Your CBD Store

11600 Francis Road

Mokena

779-803-2106

THIRD PLACE

CDB Kratom

19170 S. LaGrange Road

Mokena

708-719-3958