Your CBD Store
11600 Francis Road, Suite C2
Mokena
779-803-2106
With the goal of providing innovative, high quality and wholesome hemp-derived products Your CBD Store offers free in-store samples and sells a variety of products: edibles, oil based and water based supplements, topical creams, vape products, raw hemp, bath products and even products for pets.
“Unlike a dispensary that sells marijuana products, we sell hemp products —cousin to marijuana so there’s no need for a medical card to enter our store, we just ask that you are at least 18 years old,” says Nicole Olson, owner and operator of Your CBD Store in Mokena.
Olson says many things contributed to its being voted Best CBD Store.
“Besides our warm and inviting atmosphere, I think the education we give is what sets us apart from other CBD retailers,” she says, noting they follow all required good manufacturing procedures required by law to provide the highest-quality products. “We want to make sure our customers know how our products work, how they differ and that it is a bit of an experiment to find the right milligrams our bodies want daily. Our customers then have the tools to make the best decision on which products are going to fit with their lifestyle.”
SECOND PLACE
CBD Kratom
19170 S. LaGrange Road
Mokena
708-719-3958