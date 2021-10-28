Best CBD Store

Your CBD Store

“Unlike a dispensary that sells marijuana products, we sell hemp products —cousin to marijuana so there’s no need for a medical card to enter our store, we just ask that you are at least 18 years old,” says Nicole Olson, owner and operator of Your CBD Store in Mokena.

“Besides our warm and inviting atmosphere, I think the education we give is what sets us apart from other CBD retailers,” she says, noting they follow all required good manufacturing procedures required by law to provide the highest-quality products. “We want to make sure our customers know how our products work, how they differ and that it is a bit of an experiment to find the right milligrams our bodies want daily. Our customers then have the tools to make the best decision on which products are going to fit with their lifestyle.”