Joshua Halpern

Albert's Diamond Jewelers

711 Main St.

Schererville

219-322-2700

What does it take to be voted the Best CEO/Owner in the Region? According to Joshua Halpern of Albert's Diamond Jewelers in Schererville, it's about how one values their customers and treats their employees. If the employees are happy, the customers are happy.

"It was ingrained in me by my dad, Fred, that you have to take care of people, from the people who work for you to your customers," Halpern said. "We hand-pick the people we hire and provide them with thorough training," he explained. "We keep it positive from the top down. If I'm positive, my team is positive. Then, it really doesn't feel like work."

Albert's gives back to its employees by offering them wellness programs, great health benefits, a 401(k) plan with a match, and profit sharing. It gives back to the community, too. The business raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each year in its auction for the Multiple Sclerosis Society, has donated generously to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and is raising funds for aid to Ukraine.

SECOND PLACE

Jeff Strack

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE (Tie)

Mike Schrage

Centier Bank

Multiple locations

Dr. Scott Samlan

NW Indiana ER & Hospital

7904 Cabela Drive

Hammond

219-554-9911

