While many CEOs focus almost exclusively on the bottom line, Mike Schrage has learned over his years as a leader that the numbers tend to take care of themselves when you focus on people.

“We strongly believe that by prioritizing the well-being and satisfaction of our associates and clients, we can build a stronger and more successful organization,” says Schrage, CEO of Centier Bank, a fixture in Northwest Indiana and this year’s winner for Best Bank. “This approach has been a key factor in our continued growth and success, and it will continue to guide our operations as we move forward.

“We believe that success is not achieved in isolation, but rather through collaboration and support from those around us,” he explains. “This is why we strive to foster an environment at Centier Bank that encourages caring, loyalty, integrity, friendship and fun. When we care about each other, we create a positive work culture where everyone feels valued and motivated to contribute to our collective success.”

