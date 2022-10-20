Best CEO/Owner

Brian Janik

Throughout his 20 years as CEO of Chicagoland Plumbing Services, Brian Janik has most enjoyed the opportunity to build connections and relationships with many people in the communities the company serves. In fact, many of those connections have turned into friendships with customers and their families.

“It truly is an honor to know so many people on such a personal level,” he says. “When I work with my customers, it rarely feels like I’m working for a stranger — in many cases, it feels as though I’m helping my friend.”

And when it comes to running the company, Janik believes that one of the keys to being a good leader is being willing to do everything he expects others to do and then some — whether that means taking an emergency call at 2 a.m. instead of leaving it to someone else or taking on a challenging assignment to give an employee a break. He knows the strength of his company lies in that spirit of teamwork, which is something he tries to draw on every day.

“I recognize that everyone in our company brings a special set of skills and experiences to the table, and that everyone has something they can teach me,” he explains. “Being receptive to ideas and asking for the opinions of people I work with not only builds our rapport, but also makes everyone feel as though their ideas are valued.”

