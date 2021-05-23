 Skip to main content
Best CEO/Owner
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Professional Services series
Mike Schrage, Centier Bank

Mike Schrage

Centier Bank

Multiple locations

219-756-2265

centier.com

People first. Those are the words that Mike Schrage keeps close as CEO and chairman of Centier Bank.

“We pride ourselves on our relationship-style banking, where neighbors are helping neighbors, whether that’s inside of a bank branch or not,” he says.

Serving as CEO since the 1980s, Schrage has worked to keep Centier a private, family-owned-and-operated bank with more than 60 locations.

“I made a promise some time ago that Centier is not for sale,” he says.

For Schrage, continuing the community-oriented legacy of Centier is critical.

“For 126 years, we have worked hard to positively impact our clients and our communities by serving people over profit,” he said.

By prioritizing Centier’s associates as well, he has been able to ensure the bank’s clients know how important their goals and success are to everyone.

“It is truly heartwarming and validating to hear the frequent positive feedback from our clients about how our associates made them feel seen, heard and cared for during their visit,” Schrage said.

SECOND PLACE

Jeff Strack

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

219-924-7588

Strackandvantil.com

THIRD PLACE

Beth Wrobel

HealthLinc

Multiple locations

888-580-1060

healthlincchc.org

