Best Chamber of Commerce

Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce

162 Lincoln Way

Valparaiso

219-462-1105

At the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, there is a staff culture that strives to provide the very best customer service, chamber President Rex Richards says.

“This chamber stands out because there is a knowledge base of chamber experience on the staff that equates to 138 years" by the staff of six full-time and one part-time employees, he said.

To help local businesses in the community, Richards says the chamber, which began in 1912, offers opportunities for customer development.

“We also provide opportunities for a business to reach customers through advertising in our magazine, which goes to 18,000 homes and businesses, as well as our member directory and specialty publications like Valp-OH! and our city map,” he said.

The chamber’s job board provides free ads for employment opportunities, which Richards says have been instrumental in helping businesses fill open positions.