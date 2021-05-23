Best Chamber of Commerce

Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce
162 Lincoln Way
Valparaiso
219-462-1105
At the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, there is a staff culture that strives to provide the very best customer service, chamber President Rex Richards says.
“This chamber stands out because there is a knowledge base of chamber experience on the staff that equates to 138 years" by the staff of six full-time and one part-time employees, he said.
To help local businesses in the community, Richards says the chamber, which began in 1912, offers opportunities for customer development.
“We also provide opportunities for a business to reach customers through advertising in our magazine, which goes to 18,000 homes and businesses, as well as our member directory and specialty publications like Valp-OH! and our city map,” he said.
The chamber’s job board provides free ads for employment opportunities, which Richards says have been instrumental in helping businesses fill open positions.
“Our chamber concentrates in customer development programs bringing people together,” he said. “Our expos are a perfect example of bringing businesses together to market their products and services.”
