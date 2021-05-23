 Skip to main content
Best Chamber of Commerce
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Living series
Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce

Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce

162 Lincoln Way

Valparaiso

219-462-1105

valpochamber.org

At the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, there is a staff culture that strives to provide the very best customer service, chamber President Rex Richards says.

“This chamber stands out because there is a knowledge base of chamber experience on the staff that equates to 138 years" by the staff of six full-time and one part-time employees, he said.

To help local businesses in the community, Richards says the chamber, which began in 1912, offers opportunities for customer development.

“We also provide opportunities for a business to reach customers through advertising in our magazine, which goes to 18,000 homes and businesses, as well as our member directory and specialty publications like Valp-OH! and our city map,” he said.

The chamber’s job board provides free ads for employment opportunities, which Richards says have been instrumental in helping businesses fill open positions.

“Our chamber concentrates in customer development programs bringing people together,” he said. “Our expos are a perfect example of bringing businesses together to market their products and services.”

SECOND PLACE

HighlandGriffith Chamber of Commerce

8536 Kennedy Ave.

Highland

219-923-3666

Highlandgriffithchamber.com

THIRD PLACE

Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce

440 W. 84th Drive

Merrillville

219-769-8180

Crossroadschamber.org

