Crossroads Chamber of Commerce

440 W. 84th Drive

Merrillville

219-769-8180

Fostering a spirit of collaboration within the business community, Crossroads Chamber of Commerce works to create an environment in Northwest Indiana where strategic partnerships thrive.

“Crossroads Northwest Indiana Chapter was formed to be the business resource with no boundaries and to connect Northwest Indiana’s business community,” says President and CEO Deann Patena. “We want to be a valuable resource for our membership and businesses in Northwest Indiana. We are growth-minded, strategic, collaborative, knowledgeable and inclusive.”

With more than 600 members, the chamber hosts more than 65 annual business-focused events. In addition to facilitating partnerships for innovation and growth, the chamber empowers members with industry-relevant knowledge, hosts networking events and helps businesses boost their brands' visibility to reach wider audiences.

SECOND PLACE

Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce

162 W. Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-462-1105

THIRD PLACE

Highland-Griffith Chamber of Commerce

8536 Kennedy Ave.

Highland

219-923-3666