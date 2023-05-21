Crossroads Chamber of Commerce
440 W. 84th Drive
Merrillville
219-769-8180
Fostering a spirit of collaboration within the business community, Crossroads Chamber of Commerce works to create an environment in Northwest Indiana where strategic partnerships thrive.
“Crossroads Northwest Indiana Chapter was formed to be the business resource with no boundaries and to connect Northwest Indiana’s business community,” says President and CEO Deann Patena. “We want to be a valuable resource for our membership and businesses in Northwest Indiana. We are growth-minded, strategic, collaborative, knowledgeable and inclusive.”
People are also reading…
With more than 600 members, the chamber hosts more than 65 annual business-focused events. In addition to facilitating partnerships for innovation and growth, the chamber empowers members with industry-relevant knowledge, hosts networking events and helps businesses boost their brands' visibility to reach wider audiences.
SECOND PLACE
Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce
162 W. Lincolnway
Valparaiso
219-462-1105
THIRD PLACE
Highland-Griffith Chamber of Commerce
8536 Kennedy Ave.
Highland
219-923-3666