Best Chamber of Commerce

  • 0
Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce

17316 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-532-5700

tinleychamber.org

The Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce has served the community for more than 65 years. The chamber has remained what it describes as a steadfast and loyal business partner advocating for the growth and prosperity of its business district.

The chamber’s mission is to bring innovative information and opportunities to businesses and the community to create a strong economy. It has programs to build Tinley Park businesses stronger. The chamber serves 400-plus members.

The Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce holds annual signature events including Brew & Vine, Oktoberfest, Parade of Lights and Trim-A-Tree.

SECOND PLACE

Mokena Chamber of Commerce

11104 Front St., Suite 1B

Mokena

708-479-2468

mokena.com

THIRD PLACE

Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce

8799 W. 151st St.

Orland Park

708-349-2972

orlandparkchamber.org

