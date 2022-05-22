Best Chamber of Commerce

Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce

162 W. Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-462-1105

Any good chamber of commerce should approach its mission of promoting local businesses and helping entrepreneurs develop their customer bases by getting creative and giving them everything they have to succeed.

And for the last 110 years, that’s exactly how the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce has operated for its diverse roster of member businesses, giving them a wide array of opportunities to raise their visibility with local consumers.

Valparaiso has long been known as a great place to shop and dine, and by merchants as a great place to cater to those customers. And the chamber can certainly be proud of the job it does in making sure more and more people know about it.

SECOND PLACE

Highland-Griffith Chamber of Commerce

8536 Kennedy Ave.

Highland

219-923-3666

THIRD PLACE (Tie)

Munster Chamber of Commerce

1005 Ridge Road

Munster

219-836-5549

Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce

440 W. 84th Drive

Merrillville

219-769-8180

