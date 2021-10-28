 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Chamber of Commerce
urgent

Best Chamber of Commerce

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Living series
Best Chamber of Commerce

Melissa Fedora, Mokena Chamber of Commerce executive director

Mokena Chamber of Commerce

11104 Front St.

Mokena

708-479-2468

mokena.com

When many businesses struggled during the pandemic, the Mokena Chamber of Commerce worked to keep them and the community engaged with each other, even during government-mandated shutdowns.

“This helped keep our chamber relevant and provided community events that were within the directives,” said Melissa Fedora, executive director for the Mokena Chamber of Commerce. “These events not only gave our residents the opportunity to stay connected, but also gave our businesses the opportunity to stay in touch with the community.”

With a focus on building a healthy local economy and a better workforce, Fedora says the chamber works to provide businesses with the tools they need to succeed.

“We constantly provided businesses with the resources and education they needed to navigate the challenges they faced this past year,” she said.

SECOND PLACE

Frankfort Chamber of Commerce

123 Kansas St.

Frankfort

815-469-3356

frankfortchamber.com

THIRD PLACE

New Lenox Chamber of Commerce

1 Veterans Pkwy.

New Lenox

815-485-4241

newlenoxchamber.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts