Best Chamber of Commerce

Mokena Chamber of Commerce

11104 Front St.

Mokena

708-479-2468

When many businesses struggled during the pandemic, the Mokena Chamber of Commerce worked to keep them and the community engaged with each other, even during government-mandated shutdowns.

“This helped keep our chamber relevant and provided community events that were within the directives,” said Melissa Fedora, executive director for the Mokena Chamber of Commerce. “These events not only gave our residents the opportunity to stay connected, but also gave our businesses the opportunity to stay in touch with the community.”

With a focus on building a healthy local economy and a better workforce, Fedora says the chamber works to provide businesses with the tools they need to succeed.

“We constantly provided businesses with the resources and education they needed to navigate the challenges they faced this past year,” she said.

SECOND PLACE