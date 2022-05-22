Jeremy Branshaw
This is the second year in a row that Jeremy Branshaw has been voted Best Chef.
The 45-year-old from Valparaiso traces his cooking career to seeing a chocolatier named Mark Longstreet work on his craft.
“He had amazing knife skills, and I was amazed by him,” he said.
In a quarter of a century, Branshaw has worked in Michigan, various restaurants in Chicago including the Purple Pig and is in his fifth year at Lucrezia.
He says that he loves the daily challenges of cooking and enjoys making Italian food the best.
“I love the adventure of it,” he said. “There is always a problem to solve. I dig making Italian food because it’s simple. It’s not complicated.”
- Valpo children found in home littered with waste, drugs and paraphernalia, police say
- Man tries 'jackpot switch' to avoid casino slot prize going to unpaid child support, police say
- Man guilty of murder for shooting friend in forehead during car ride
- Indiana gasoline prices in June will include 74.4 cents per gallon in taxes
- A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
- Bystander comes to aid of Porter County cop being attacked by wanted man, department says
- Police: MMA fighter on his way to see mom took down wanted man attacking cop
- Tow truck driver ran down innocent man while attempting to kill another out of jealousy, court records state
- Cause of death revealed for 3-year-old found along Region shoreline
- UPDATE: Tow truck driver charged with killing 19-year-old, fleeing, Merrillville police say
- One dead, one in custody following Merrillville crash, police say
- WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle blaze in St. John home with partial structural collapse
- Toddler orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers on DoorDash, to Texas mom's surprise
- Express Air Coach adding another new O'Hare shuttle service
- One in custody following report of children held at gunpoint, Lake County sheriff says
He said he is thankful for the honor but he is not alone in the kitchen.
“It’s not just me,” he said. “I just stand in the front. We are a team here. There are eight of us working together.”
SECOND PLACE
Jennie Miller
THIRD PLACE
Chris Pappas
Provecho Latin Provisions
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!