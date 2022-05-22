Jeremy Branshaw

Lucrezia Café

428 S. Calumet Rd.

Chesterton

219-926-5829

This is the second year in a row that Jeremy Branshaw has been voted Best Chef.

The 45-year-old from Valparaiso traces his cooking career to seeing a chocolatier named Mark Longstreet work on his craft.

“He had amazing knife skills, and I was amazed by him,” he said.

In a quarter of a century, Branshaw has worked in Michigan, various restaurants in Chicago including the Purple Pig and is in his fifth year at Lucrezia.

He says that he loves the daily challenges of cooking and enjoys making Italian food the best.

“I love the adventure of it,” he said. “There is always a problem to solve. I dig making Italian food because it’s simple. It’s not complicated.”

He said he is thankful for the honor but he is not alone in the kitchen.

“It’s not just me,” he said. “I just stand in the front. We are a team here. There are eight of us working together.”

SECOND PLACE

Jennie Miller

Horseshoe Hammond Casino

777 Casino Center Drive

Hammond

866-711-7463

THIRD PLACE

Chris Pappas

Provecho Latin Provisions

110 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-0050

