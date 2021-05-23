Jeremy Branshaw
Lucrezia Cafe
428 S. Calumet Rd.
Chesterton
219-926-5829
Even with nearly 25 years of restaurant kitchen experience, Jeremy Branshaw still feels as though he is always learning.
“That is the adventure of it,” says the chef at Lucrezia Cafe in Chesterton. “Everyday has its own set of challenges to face and lessons to learn.”
Though Branshaw was trained in classical French cuisine, he has been cooking Italian dishes for years.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some very demanding chefs and restaurant owners with exacting standards,” he says. “It would be a disservice not to put everything I have into my life’s work. I owe it to them.”
Branshaw says the customers allow him to stretch himself, be creative and try something different.
“To hear that a guest enjoys what you’re doing somehow makes the long hours and difficult work worthwhile,” he said. “I take great pride in my profession. ”
He credits the people he has worked with over the years for his success as well.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with and learning from people from all over the world,” Branshaw said. “It is definitely a group effort and we all play extremely important parts.”
Lucrezia owners Michael and Nada Karas say they are happy and proud that their chefs placed in the top two positions in the “Best Chef” category.
“We congratulate Jeremy on being voted No. 1 and also congratulate Dylan as runner up,” Nada Karas said. “They are both chef rockstars and deserving of the recognition.”
SECOND PLACE
Dylan McRae
Lucrezia Ristorante
301 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-661-5829
THIRD PLACE
Chris Pappas
Provecho Latin Provisions
110 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-663-0050