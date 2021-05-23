Jeremy Branshaw

Lucrezia Cafe

428 S. Calumet Rd.

Chesterton

219-926-5829

Even with nearly 25 years of restaurant kitchen experience, Jeremy Branshaw still feels as though he is always learning.

“That is the adventure of it,” says the chef at Lucrezia Cafe in Chesterton. “Everyday has its own set of challenges to face and lessons to learn.”

Though Branshaw was trained in classical French cuisine, he has been cooking Italian dishes for years.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some very demanding chefs and restaurant owners with exacting standards,” he says. “It would be a disservice not to put everything I have into my life’s work. I owe it to them.”

Branshaw says the customers allow him to stretch himself, be creative and try something different.