Dylan McRae

Dylan McRae takes all of the pressures and challenges that come with being an executive head chef in stride. Why? Because cooking has been a passion of his for as long as he can remember. And in running the kitchen at Lucrezia for several years (a Best of the Region winner for Best Italian Food), he has been able to hone his talent while coming to appreciate the value of a great supporting team. And Region diners continue to be the beneficiaries of his craft.