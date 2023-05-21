Dylan McRae
Lucrezia Ristorante
302 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-661-5829
Dylan McRae takes all of the pressures and challenges that come with being an executive head chef in stride. Why? Because cooking has been a passion of his for as long as he can remember. And in running the kitchen at Lucrezia for several years (a Best of the Region winner for Best Italian Food), he has been able to hone his talent while coming to appreciate the value of a great supporting team. And Region diners continue to be the beneficiaries of his craft.
“Our guests appreciate the special care we put into every single dish,” McRae says. “This win is an acknowledgement of the hard work we put in and of the effort this whole team makes to serve the best Italian each and every day.”
SECOND PLACE
Chris Pappas
Provecho Latin Provisions
110 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-663-0050
THIRD PLACE
Andrew Easterday
Little Italy Ristorante
1155 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-865-3040