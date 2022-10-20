Dan Casey

A Romeoville resident, Casey relishes the opportunity to share in special moments with many of his townsfolk who come to McWethey’s to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and graduations. He also loves being part of a talented staff that pulls together to do great work. And he truly does love to flex his creativity in the kitchen, of course, which is why he got into the business. Add it all together, and it really comes down to just being happy to go to work every day.