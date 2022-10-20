Dan Casey
McWethy’s Tavern
1700 W. Renwick Road
Romeoville
815-254-7001
While he obviously loves to cook, the joy that executive chef Dan Casey draws from his work at McWethy’s Tavern goes well beyond the food on the plate.
A Romeoville resident, Casey relishes the opportunity to share in special moments with many of his townsfolk who come to McWethey’s to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and graduations. He also loves being part of a talented staff that pulls together to do great work. And he truly does love to flex his creativity in the kitchen, of course, which is why he got into the business. Add it all together, and it really comes down to just being happy to go to work every day.
“We make people happy and that makes me happy,” Casey says. “Surround yourself with happiness and excitement and you’ll find yourself being happy and excited. If that counts as success, I’ll take it.”
SECOND PLACE
JR Luna
Dancing Marlin Restaurant
20590 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
815-464-6646
THIRD PLACE
Vasilios Bolarakis
Kefi Greek Cuisine + Bar
12200 S. Harlem Ave.
Palos Heights
708-361-9610
kefi.restaurant