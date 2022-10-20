 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Chef

  • 0
Dan Casey of McWethy’s Tavern

Dan Casey

McWethy’s Tavern

1700 W. Renwick Road

Romeoville

815-254-7001

mcwethystavern.com

While he obviously loves to cook, the joy that executive chef Dan Casey draws from his work at McWethy’s Tavern goes well beyond the food on the plate.

A Romeoville resident, Casey relishes the opportunity to share in special moments with many of his townsfolk who come to McWethey’s to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and graduations. He also loves being part of a talented staff that pulls together to do great work. And he truly does love to flex his creativity in the kitchen, of course, which is why he got into the business. Add it all together, and it really comes down to just being happy to go to work every day.

People are also reading…

“We make people happy and that makes me happy,” Casey says. “Surround yourself with happiness and excitement and you’ll find yourself being happy and excited. If that counts as success, I’ll take it.”

SECOND PLACE

JR Luna

Dancing Marlin Restaurant

20590 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-464-6646

dancingmarlinrestaurant.com

THIRD PLACE

Vasilios Bolarakis

Kefi Greek Cuisine + Bar

12200 S. Harlem Ave.

Palos Heights

708-361-9610

kefi.restaurant

