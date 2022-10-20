Best Chicago-Style Pizza

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

When you think of Lou Malnati’s, Chicago-style deep-dish pizza comes to mind.

“Every Lou Malnati’s pizza is handmade from scratch using the finest and freshest ingredients,” said Natalie Levy, Lou Malnati’s public relations manager. “From the sweet California vine-ripened tomatoes, exclusive sausage blend and fresh Wisconsin mozzarella cheese to our family’s secret recipe for flaky, buttery crust, passed down from generation to generation that is made with care.”

Besides the mouthwatering food, Lou Malnati’s has been serving up excellent customer service since it opened in 1971.

“One of the key ingredients to Lou Malnati’s success is our dedicated staff and loyal customers,” Levy said. “Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, we are as rich in history as our pizza is in flavor.”

Lou Malnati’s is thankful for the support it’s received for more than 50 years and excited about continuing to serve great food.

“At Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, our passion runs deep for our pizza, product, people and patrons,” Levy said. “The support that we have received from our customers over the years has been amazing, overwhelming, and we are humbled.”

Lou Malnati’s also took first place for Best Thick-Crust Pizza.

SECOND PLACE

Giordano's

THIRD PLACE

Chicago Dough Company

