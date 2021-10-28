 Skip to main content
Best Chicago-Style Pizza
urgent

Best Chicago-Style Pizza

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Best Chicago-Style Pizza

Lou Malnati’s in Tinley Park

 Tony V. Martin, File, The Times
Best Chicago-Style Pizza

Lou Malnati's pizza

Lou Malnati’s

Multiple locations

loumalnatis.com

Since 1971, Lou Malnati’s has had a straightforward approach to customer service. “We try to give a good experience to all of our customers,” says David Sanchez, manager of the New Lenox restaurant.

It might just be working.

The New Lenox location has been serving pizzas in the Southland since Feb. 15, 2016. According to Sanchez, many have been the familiar deep-dish, Chicago style. He says the most popular version is The Chicago Classic, on  Malnati’s standard butter crust with extra cheese and sausage.

“The butter crust is the important part,” says Sanchez. “It gives a good flavor.”

And customers seem to agree — Lou Malnati’s also won the Southland’s Best Thick-Crust Pizza.

SECOND PLACE

Rich’s Pizza Joint

7228 W. Benton Drive

Frankfort

708-532-8486

richspizzajointtogo.com

THIRD PLACE

Giordano’s

14325 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-349-7500

11400 Lincoln Hwy.

Mokena

815-806-8282

giordanos.com

