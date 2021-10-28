Best Chicago-Style Pizza

Lou Malnati’s

Multiple locations

Since 1971, Lou Malnati’s has had a straightforward approach to customer service. “We try to give a good experience to all of our customers,” says David Sanchez, manager of the New Lenox restaurant.

It might just be working.

The New Lenox location has been serving pizzas in the Southland since Feb. 15, 2016. According to Sanchez, many have been the familiar deep-dish, Chicago style. He says the most popular version is The Chicago Classic, on Malnati’s standard butter crust with extra cheese and sausage.

“The butter crust is the important part,” says Sanchez. “It gives a good flavor.”

And customers seem to agree — Lou Malnati’s also won the Southland’s Best Thick-Crust Pizza.

