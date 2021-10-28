Best Chicken Wings

The Shack BBQ, Wings & Burgers

You have a lot of great options when you dine at The Shack BBQ, Wings & Burgers, but chef/owner Bob Andrea said the specialty is the wings. Three varieties have won Best of Fest at Chicago’s Wingfest. You can choose eight sauce flavors of varying heat levels and five dry rubs. Other best sellers include firecracker cheese curds and baby back ribs.

After getting into the restaurant business in Homer Glen years ago with BBQ spot Red, White & Q, Andrea, a longtime Lockport resident, took the opportunity to open a place in his hometown after his first place closed. “We are a scratch kitchen. Pretty much everything is made in house from our sauces to our sides and desserts. Another differentiator is we do true southern slow smoked BBQ using 100% hickory wood, with no gas or electric assist. Many places roast meats, slap BBQ sauce on it and call it BBQ or use electric smokers, which in our opinion is cheating.”