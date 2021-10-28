 Skip to main content
Best Chicken Wings
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Firecracker wings from The Shack BBQ

 Tony V. Martin, The Times
Owner Bob Andrea and his son Caleb at The Shack BBQ in Lockport

The Shack BBQ, Wings & Burgers

1001 S. State St.

Lockport

815-293-6664

theshacklp.com

You have a lot of great options when you dine at The Shack BBQ, Wings & Burgers, but chef/owner Bob Andrea said the specialty is the wings. Three varieties have won Best of Fest at Chicago’s Wingfest. You can choose eight sauce flavors of varying heat levels and five dry rubs. Other best sellers include firecracker cheese curds and baby back ribs.

After getting into the restaurant business in Homer Glen years ago with BBQ spot Red, White & Q, Andrea, a longtime Lockport resident, took the opportunity to open a place in his hometown after his first place closed. “We are a scratch kitchen. Pretty much everything is made in house from our sauces to our sides and desserts. Another differentiator is we do true southern slow smoked BBQ using 100% hickory wood, with no gas or electric assist. Many places roast meats, slap BBQ sauce on it and call it BBQ or use electric smokers, which in our opinion is cheating.”

The Shack BBQ, Wings & Burgers was also voted Best Ribs.

SECOND PLACE

Legends Bar and Grill

9710 191st St.

Mokena

708-995-7278

legendsgrillbar.com

THIRD PLACE

Buffalo Wild Wings

Multiple locations

buffalowildwings.com

