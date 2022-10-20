Best Chicken Wings

Hooter’s

15300 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-460-4088

The first Hooters opened in Clearwater, Fla., in 1983 as the ultimate place to kick back and enjoy a beer, chicken wings and a football game. It was a place for good times with good food and has grown to be a worldwide brand with more than 400 location in more than two dozen countries.

The wings have always been a signature item — available in the traditional bone-in version or the boneless variety (or drumsticks). The current menu offers six styles: Original, naked, boneless, Daytona, smoked and roasted. You decide what kind of heat you want from mild to the hotter-than-hot “3 Mile” sauce. Other tangy flavor options include hot chipotle BBQ, honey BBQ and Honey Thai Chili Pepper.

If wings aren’t your thing, they’s a large menu of starters, burgers, sandwiches, salads, seafood and more. And make sure you save room for a piece of its famous Key Lime Pie.

SECOND PLACE

Buffalo Wild Wings

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

Legends Grill and Bar

9710 191st St.

Mokena

708-995-7278