Best Chicken Wings

Bridges' Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar

121 N. Griffith Blvd.

Griffith

219-924-2206

If your idea of a perfect afternoon or evening is watching your favorite team in a friendly place with a wide choice of drink and food specials, Bridges' Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar has you covered.

Want to bring the family? They’ve got that down as well.

In a non-smoking building, Bridges' features lots of activities such as Trivia and Family Bingo nights. And, of course, there’s their popular chicken wings.

“Our wings are top quality and are a good size wing,” says Scott Bridges, who, with his brother Jeff, owns Bridges'. “We offer some great sauces to have your wings dipped in.”

Open for lunch and dinner, it offers a wide selection of craft beers, draft and in the bottle, including 3 Floyds Barbarian Haze IPA, One Trick Pony and Bell’s Oberon White Wheat Ale.

Bridges' credits his staff and patrons for their success.