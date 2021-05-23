 Skip to main content
Best Chicken Wings
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Bridges' jumbo wings come in 5-, 10-, 25- or 50-piece servings. 

Bridges' Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar

121 N. Griffith Blvd.

Griffith

219-924-2206

bridgesscoreboard.com

If your idea of a perfect afternoon or evening is watching your favorite team in a friendly place with a wide choice of drink and food specials, Bridges' Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar has you covered.

Want to bring the family? They’ve got that down as well.

In a non-smoking building, Bridges' features lots of activities such as Trivia and Family Bingo nights. And, of course, there’s their popular chicken wings.

“Our wings are top quality and are a good size wing,” says Scott Bridges, who, with his brother Jeff, owns Bridges'. “We offer some great sauces to have your wings dipped in.”

Open for lunch and dinner, it offers a wide selection of craft beers, draft and in the bottle, including 3 Floyds Barbarian Haze IPA, One Trick Pony and Bell’s Oberon White Wheat Ale.

Bridges' credits his staff and patrons for their success.

“What makes Bridges’ Scoreboard special is the atmosphere and people,” he says. “Our hard working employees and loyal customers make Bridges’ Scoreboard Sports Bar a must stop.”

SECOND PLACE

Matey's Irish Pub

419 N. Grant St.

Crown Point

219-663-8155

mateysirishpub.com

THIRD PLACE

Chop House on Wicker

10808 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-5041

chophouseonwicker.com

