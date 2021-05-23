 Skip to main content
Best Child Care Center
urgent

Best Child Care Center

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Best Child Care Center

The Adventure Club 

 Provided
Best Child Care Center

The Adventure Club 

The Adventure Club

105 E. Joliet St.

Schererville

219-865-6283

theadventureclub.com

When it comes to supporting local businesses, Sandy Langbehn believes parents in Northwest Indiana like to apply that same community-focused philosophy to their choice of childcare centers, which is just one of the reasons The Adventure Club has topped this category for four consecutive years.

As chief operating officer, Langbehn is one of the many longtime leaders and staffers who continue to demonstrate their commitment to serving students from the Tri-Creek School Corp., Lake Central School Corp., School Town of Munster and Merrillville Community School Corp. — not to mention touching the community beyond their doors through a variety of local charitable efforts.

But the appeal of The Adventure Club goes well beyond those local connections. Langbehn says parents like knowing that their children will participate in a research-based and standards-aligned curriculum that provides the freedom to structure their own time and determine their own activities and that they’ll have the opportunity to explore crucial areas including engineering, problem-solving and science in addition to core competencies such as language and literacy, wellness and safety, creative arts, character-building and community outreach and social learning. It all adds up to an educational adventure that has been benefiting the students of Northwest Indiana for nearly three decades.

“This award is an honor, and it is a reflection of the incredible talent of our entire team and what they have been able to accomplish and will continue to accomplish into the future,” Langbehn says. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to improve and enrich students’ achievement — academically, behaviorally and socially — by providing a stimulating learning environment and by building connections between school, family and community.”

SECOND PLACE

Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA Preschool Program

100 W. Burrell Drive

Crown Point

219-663-5810

crymca.org/locations/dean-barbara-white-southlake-ymca

THIRD PLACE

Kiddie Academy

10415 Calumet Court

Munster

219-595-8400

1000 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-281-3500

kiddieacademy.com

