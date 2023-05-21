The Adventure Club

105 E. Joliet St.

Schererville

219-865-6283

At The Adventure Club “children are in good hands” before and after school, according to CEO Sandra Duncan.

Duncan says what sets The Adventure Club apart is its philosophy of treating its students with respect. “The program we offer allows students to make choices.”

According to Duncan, the environments The Adventure Club creates give its students autonomy.

The Adventure Club strives to be facilitators who allow kids to make their own way. “We provide and plan appropriate activities, but it's up to the students to pick their own,” says Duncan.

According to Duncan, The Adventure Club has been serving Northwest Indiana since 1992. It has grown and now serves more than 2,000 kids in five school districts.

“I think parents have come to recognize that The Adventure Club is a program they can trust 100%,” says Duncan.

SECOND PLACE

Kiddie Academy

1000 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-281-3500

10419 Calumet Ave., Suite A

Munster

219-595-8400

THIRD PLACE

Little Fireflies Academy

2617 New York Ave.

Whiting

865-748-3146

649 Mulberry St.

Hammond

219-554-5020