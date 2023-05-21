The Adventure Club
105 E. Joliet St.
Schererville
219-865-6283
At The Adventure Club “children are in good hands” before and after school, according to CEO Sandra Duncan.
Duncan says what sets The Adventure Club apart is its philosophy of treating its students with respect. “The program we offer allows students to make choices.”
According to Duncan, the environments The Adventure Club creates give its students autonomy.
The Adventure Club strives to be facilitators who allow kids to make their own way. “We provide and plan appropriate activities, but it's up to the students to pick their own,” says Duncan.
According to Duncan, The Adventure Club has been serving Northwest Indiana since 1992. It has grown and now serves more than 2,000 kids in five school districts.
“I think parents have come to recognize that The Adventure Club is a program they can trust 100%,” says Duncan.
SECOND PLACE
Kiddie Academy
1000 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-281-3500
10419 Calumet Ave., Suite A
Munster
219-595-8400
THIRD PLACE
Little Fireflies Academy
2617 New York Ave.
Whiting
865-748-3146
649 Mulberry St.
Hammond
219-554-5020