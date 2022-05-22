Best Child Care Center

Wonder Years Learning Center

1838 45th St.

Munster

219-750-1900

Jorge and Erica Gutierrez founded Wonder Years Learning Center 13 years ago but their experience in child care goes back decades starting, when Erica worked with children as a teenager.

Now, they operate a full-service child-care learning center with 13 classrooms, a staff of 40 and a license to work with 234 kids 6 months to 12 years old.

“We provide transportation and have buses that pick up students in Munster before and after school,” says Jorge. “We have cameras in all the classrooms so parents can see how they’re little ones are doing.”

The Guiterezs recently wrote a book titled “How to Choose a Child Care Learning Center.”

“We wanted parents to know what to look for when making this important decision,” said Erica.

“We have created an environment so that staff, parents, and children feel like they’re part of a family,” said Jorge.

SECOND PLACE

Kiddie Academy

1000 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219- 281-3500

10419 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-595-8400

THIRD PLACE

Adventure Club

105 E. Joliet St.

Schererville

219-865-6283

