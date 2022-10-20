 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Chimney Cleaning

Safeway Chimney Sweeps

Frankfort

815-464-4100

safewaychimney.net

Dedicated to providing the highest quality service for customers, Safeway Chimney Sweeps offers chimney repair and masonry, chimney sweeping, flue liner repair and dryer vent cleaning.

Before technicians come into homes, they must complete a rigorous apprenticeship program, as well as complete on-the-job training and certification from the Chimney Safety Institute of America. This speaks to the company’s focus on education, one of Safeway Chimney’s core values.

The company also stays current with technology and products in the industry that help technicians offer the best solutions to clients’ problems.

SECOND PLACE

A-Reliable Chimney & Fireplace

708-532-3580

reliablechimney.com

THIRD PLACE

Southwest Fireplace

11921 S. 80th Ave.

Palos Park

708-448-3883

swfireplace.com

