Best Chimney Cleaning
urgent

Best Chimney Cleaning

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Best Chimney Cleaning

Southwest Fireplace 

Southwest Fireplace

Multiple locations

800-448-6988

swfireplace.com

Southwest Fireplace, in business for more than 47 years, known for selling  wood-burning fireplaces at its three locations—Aurora, Frankfort, and Palos Park. But it is equally known for services including chimney cleaning.

Its technicians are trained to conduct multiple-point chimney inspections and present exhaustive maintenance reports with recommendations of what repairs may be needed.

SECOND PLACE

Safeway Chimney Sweep

542 Johnson Ave.

Frankfort

815-464-4100

safewaychimney.net

THIRD PLACE

A-Reliable Chimney & Fireplace

708-532-3580

773-582-8922

reliablechimney.com

