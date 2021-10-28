 Skip to main content
Best Chinese Food
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Mo's Chinese Kitchen

Mo's Chinese Kitchen

Mo’s Chinese Kitchen

Multiple locations

moschinesekitchen.com

This spot started out as carry-out only, but due to customer demand opened for dine-in. It has also grown to four locations. “Our restaurant has a huge variety to choose from and our food is freshly prepared every morning,” said owner of the 159th Street Orland Park location, Xian Liang Mo.

Whether you’re in the mood for soups, fried rice, chow mein or spicy kimchi, you’ll find it and much more at Mo’s. “Our customer favorites would have to be our crispy egg rolls, tangy orange chicken and thinly sliced Mongolian beef.”

Mo's also placed first in Best Carryout.

SECOND PLACE

Rising Sun

Multiple locations

risingsunrestaurants.com

THIRD PLACE

Chen’s

17855 80th Ave.

Tinley Park

708-614-6688

chenstinleypark.com

