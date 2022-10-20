Best Chiropractic Facility

Aleck Pain to Performance

At Aleck Pain to Performance, you’ll receive a modern approach to nonsurgical care.

“This means we provide the most up-to-date assessment and treatment methods to find the cause of our patients’ symptoms and we also get them out of pain and feeling their best in an extremely timely manner,” said Jake Aleck, chiropractic physician, certified strength and conditioning specialist and owner of the clinic.

He said the clinic specializes in the spine to handle neck and back pain but also treats any joint, including hips, shoulders, feet and wrists.

“If you move it, we treat it,” Aleck said.

Whether clients want to relieve pain, become more flexible or eat more nutritiously for optimal health, Aleck Pain to Performance can develop an individualized treatment plan.

To underscore the importance of communication with patients, the clinic built an app that’s downloaded on client phones so they can communicate with doctors at any time, see what they’re instructed to do at home and receive a continual source of information.

Since opening about two years ago, the clinic has established a strong client base, and patients often refer family and friends.

“Our patients are the absolute best,” Aleck said.

