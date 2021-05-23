 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Chiropractor
urgent

Best Chiropractor

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Best Chiropractor

Centers for Pain Control and Vein Care

Centers for Pain Control & Vein Care

Multiple locations

219-476-7246

www.discover-cpc.com

Success for Centers for Pain Control & Vein Care hinges on “getting the best possible outcomes for our patients,” Dr. Chetan Puranik said. “We take a multidisciplinary approach to pain management and in doing that improve patient outcomes.

“Our attention to the patient experience. ... We want every aspect to be as good as we can make it,” Puranik said. “That’s from the moment they call to schedule a new-patient evaluation to interaction with our providers and staff, and providing patient care.

“We’re there to listen, and to learn,” he said. “Patients oftentimes feel like they’re not heard.

“Our approach is so much beyond treatments and appointments and medications that might be prescribed,” Puranik said.

SECOND PLACE

Kennedy Avenue Chiropractic & Integrated Body and Medicine

7051 Kennedy Ave., Suite A

Hammond

219-803-6651

www.kennedyavechiro.com

www.integratedbodyandmed.com

THIRD PLACE

Trimboli Chiropractic

12732 U.S. Hwy. 41

Cedar Lake

219-374-4144

www.trimbolichiro.net

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts