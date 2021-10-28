 Skip to main content
Best Chiropractor
From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Health Care series
Jake Aleck takes a hands-on approach at Aleck Pain to Performance.

Aleck Pain to Performance

11 S. White St., Suite 201

Frankfort

815-277-2921

aleckpaintoperformance.com

Patients experiencing pain and looking for a chiropractor, may find their relief at Aleck Pain to Performance. Jake Aleck, chiropractic physician, certified strength and conditioning specialist and owner of the clinic, focuses on relieving patients' symptoms as fast as possible so they can get back to optimal performance.

"What makes us different is that we use a modernistic patient-centered approach, which is more efficient and lessens the number of visits necessary," says Aleck. "Patients are involved in their own treatment and are active participants in their own recovery."

Aleck uses hands-on treatment to relieve pain and provides exercises for patients to do at home. Then, he helps patients build the strength and mobility to stay injury-free.

Born and raised in Frankfort, Aleck has been active in sports his entire life and has completed more than 700 hours of continuing education courses combining principles from the physical therapy, chiropractic, physiotherapy and sports performance professions.

"This is our first year in business in Frankfort and we're happy to provide 5-star service and No. 1 care to local residents," he says.

SECOND PLACE

Victory Chiropractic

9645 Lincolnway Lane, Suite 112

Frankfort

815-534-5744

victorychiros.com

THIRD PLACE

The Hart Wellness Center

32 W. Nebraska St., Suite 1A

Frankfort

779-333-7252

hartwellnesscenter.com

