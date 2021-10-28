Best Chiropractor

Aleck Pain to Performance
11 S. White St., Suite 201
Frankfort
815-277-2921
Patients experiencing pain and looking for a chiropractor, may find their relief at Aleck Pain to Performance. Jake Aleck, chiropractic physician, certified strength and conditioning specialist and owner of the clinic, focuses on relieving patients' symptoms as fast as possible so they can get back to optimal performance.
"What makes us different is that we use a modernistic patient-centered approach, which is more efficient and lessens the number of visits necessary," says Aleck. "Patients are involved in their own treatment and are active participants in their own recovery."
Aleck uses hands-on treatment to relieve pain and provides exercises for patients to do at home. Then, he helps patients build the strength and mobility to stay injury-free.
Born and raised in Frankfort, Aleck has been active in sports his entire life and has completed more than 700 hours of continuing education courses combining principles from the physical therapy, chiropractic, physiotherapy and sports performance professions.
"This is our first year in business in Frankfort and we're happy to provide 5-star service and No. 1 care to local residents," he says.
SECOND PLACE
Victory Chiropractic
9645 Lincolnway Lane, Suite 112
Frankfort
815-534-5744
THIRD PLACE
The Hart Wellness Center
32 W. Nebraska St., Suite 1A
Frankfort
779-333-7252