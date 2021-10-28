Best Chiropractor

Aleck Pain to Performance

11 S. White St., Suite 201

Frankfort

815-277-2921

Patients experiencing pain and looking for a chiropractor, may find their relief at Aleck Pain to Performance. Jake Aleck, chiropractic physician, certified strength and conditioning specialist and owner of the clinic, focuses on relieving patients' symptoms as fast as possible so they can get back to optimal performance.

"What makes us different is that we use a modernistic patient-centered approach, which is more efficient and lessens the number of visits necessary," says Aleck. "Patients are involved in their own treatment and are active participants in their own recovery."

Aleck uses hands-on treatment to relieve pain and provides exercises for patients to do at home. Then, he helps patients build the strength and mobility to stay injury-free.