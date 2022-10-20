Best Chiropractor

Jake Aleck
Aleck Pain to Performance
11 S. White St., Suite 201
Frankfort
815-277-2921
Aleck Pain to Performance strives to help patients suffering from pain find relief.
“We provide a modern approach to nonsurgical care,” said Jake Aleck, owner and chiropractic physician. “This means we use the most up-to-date assessment and treatment methods to find the cause of our patients’ symptoms and also get them out of pain and feeling their best in a timely manner.”
Aleck Pain to Performance has been in business for just over two years and has been voted Southland's Best each year since. Though Aleck and Kyle Richmond say they are spine specialists in neck and back pain, they also treat any joint, such as shoulders, hips, feet and wrists.
People are also reading…
“If you can move it, we treat it,” Aleck said.
SECOND PLACE
Jawad Salman
Sports & Spine Chiropractic
39 Bankview Drive
Frankfort
815-464-7113
THIRD PLACE
Anthony Vuckovich
Victory Chiropractic
9645 Lincolnway Lane, Suite 112
Frankfort
815-534-5744