Best Chiropractor

Jake Aleck

Aleck Pain to Performance

11 S. White St., Suite 201

Frankfort

815-277-2921

Aleck Pain to Performance strives to help patients suffering from pain find relief.

“We provide a modern approach to nonsurgical care,” said Jake Aleck, owner and chiropractic physician. “This means we use the most up-to-date assessment and treatment methods to find the cause of our patients’ symptoms and also get them out of pain and feeling their best in a timely manner.”

Aleck Pain to Performance has been in business for just over two years and has been voted Southland's Best each year since. Though Aleck and Kyle Richmond say they are spine specialists in neck and back pain, they also treat any joint, such as shoulders, hips, feet and wrists.

“If you can move it, we treat it,” Aleck said.

SECOND PLACE

Jawad Salman

Sports & Spine Chiropractic

39 Bankview Drive

Frankfort

815-464-7113

THIRD PLACE

Anthony Vuckovich

Victory Chiropractic

9645 Lincolnway Lane, Suite 112

Frankfort

815-534-5744