Kennedy Avenue Chiropractic & Integrated Body & Medicine
8145 Kennedy Ave.
Highland
219-803-6651
Kennedy Avenue Chiropractic has expanded to become a “one-stop shop for wellness,” says Dr. Ahmad Sprouse, practice administrator.
In addition to chiropractic care and therapeutic massage, the practice offers other wellness services including weight loss, nutritional supplements, alkaline water and on-site X-ray. In 2019, it partnered with Integrated Body and Medicine to expand services to include physical therapy, functional medicine, platelet rich plasma (PRP) and joint injections, IV vitamin hydration and Botox.
“We believe that the body has the innate ability to heal itself from within, and we examine the root cause of patients' pain and discomfort to help foster that healing. Our Highland location offers nonsurgical, alternative treatments for knee, hip and shoulder osteoarthritis, sciatica, neuropathy, as well as ligament, tendon and cartilage damage caused by injury and overuse,” says Sprouse. “Our mission has always been to make a difference, provide quality care, restore health, offer wellness alternatives, break through limitations, foster hope and achieve goals - in an enjoyable environment, one spine at a time. What makes us different is that we treat each case individually, providing customized treatment that leads to better outcomes.”
