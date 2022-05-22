 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Chiropractor

Best Chiropractor

Kennedy Avenue Chiropractic & Integrated Body & Medicine

Kennedy Avenue Chiropractic & Integrated Body & Medicine

8145 Kennedy Ave.

Highland

219-803-6651

Chiropractorhighlandin.com

As a leading chiropractic office in Northwest Indiana, Kennedy Avenue Chiropractic & Integrated Body & Medicine offers a “one-stop shop” experience for musculoskeletal ailments without the use of surgery or opioids.

Services include chiropractic care, massage therapy and physical rehab for patients suffering from back and neck pain, as well as sciatica. The chiropractic center also offers noninvasive knee and hip treatments, including platelet rich plasma (PRP) and other joint injections,. Many back, hip, knee, neck and nerve conditions are interrelated, staff members say.

Other services include IV vitamin infusions, Botox, Lipo B12 and weight-loss services.

SECOND PLACE

NorthShore Health Centers

6050 Sterling Creek Road

Portage

219-763-8112

northshorehealth.org

THIRD PLACE

Trimboli Chiropractic

12732 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-4144

trimbolichiro.net

