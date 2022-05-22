Best Chiropractor

Kennedy Avenue Chiropractic & Integrated Body & Medicine

As a leading chiropractic office in Northwest Indiana, Kennedy Avenue Chiropractic & Integrated Body & Medicine offers a “one-stop shop” experience for musculoskeletal ailments without the use of surgery or opioids.

Services include chiropractic care, massage therapy and physical rehab for patients suffering from back and neck pain, as well as sciatica. The chiropractic center also offers noninvasive knee and hip treatments, including platelet rich plasma (PRP) and other joint injections,. Many back, hip, knee, neck and nerve conditions are interrelated, staff members say.