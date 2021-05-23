Best Cigar Lounge

Karma Cigar Bar
850 W. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-756-0698
Dhiren Shah has been in the cigar business since 2004. “He had a vision of opening a venue that encompassed the elite cigar lounge experience that also offered spirits and food in the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland area,” said Devan Philips, marketing associate. Karma Cigar Bar was founded by Shah and his partner, Ronak Baxi, in 2016.
The wide selection of more than 1,400 kinds of cigars along with a large selection of top-notch whiskeys and bourbons, which can be infused with cedar, is something the owners take great pride in. “Having a large selection allows you to appeal to all cigars lovers whether it be mild to bold,” said Philips.
“Customers also enjoy that we have a lot of great brands of cigars to smoke that fit any profile. From mild to medium to bold. From Nicaraguan to Dominican. Our staff is very helpful in determining a customer’s smoking profile and then matching a great selection of cigars that will satisfy their palate,” Philips added
"We offer a memorable experience in smoking high-quality cigars from the top cigar vendors in the industry in a relaxing and enjoyable environment with extremely comfortable seating, along with a state-of-the-art air filtration system.”
SECOND PLACE
Golden Leaf Cigar Lounge
1721 E. 37th Ave.
Hobart
219-942-0015
232 W. 4th St.
Michigan City
219-872-9692
3093 Village Point Rd.
Chesterton
219-250-5656
THIRD PLACE
1101 Cigar Lounge
1101 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Schererville
219-322-2383