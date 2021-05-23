 Skip to main content
Best Cigar Lounge
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Entertainment series
Karma Cigar Bar

 Marc Chase
Karma Cigar Bar

Karma Cigar Bar

850 W. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-756-0698

karmacigar.com

Dhiren Shah has been in the cigar business since 2004. “He had a vision of opening a venue that encompassed the elite cigar lounge experience that also offered spirits and food in the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland area,” said Devan Philips, marketing associate. Karma Cigar Bar was founded by Shah and his partner, Ronak Baxi, in 2016.

The wide selection of more than 1,400 kinds of cigars along with a large selection of top-notch whiskeys and bourbons, which can be infused with cedar, is something the owners take great pride in. “Having a large selection allows you to appeal to all cigars lovers whether it be mild to bold,” said Philips.

“Customers also enjoy that we have a lot of great brands of cigars to smoke that fit any profile. From mild to medium to bold. From Nicaraguan to Dominican. Our staff is very helpful in determining a customer’s smoking profile and then matching a great selection of cigars that will satisfy their palate,” Philips added

 "We offer a memorable experience in smoking high-quality cigars from the top cigar vendors in the industry in a relaxing and enjoyable environment with extremely comfortable seating, along with a state-of-the-art air filtration system.”

SECOND PLACE

Golden Leaf Cigar Lounge

1721 E. 37th Ave.

Hobart

219-942-0015

232 W. 4th St.

Michigan City

219-872-9692

3093 Village Point Rd.

Chesterton

219-250-5656

goldenleafcigars.com

THIRD PLACE

1101 Cigar Lounge

1101 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Schererville

219-322-2383

