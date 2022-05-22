Best Cigar Lounge

Karma Cigar Bar

Founded in 2016 by partners Dhiren Shah and Ronak Baxi, the vision for the business was to create an elite lounge experience for cigar aficionados in the Region. It quickly became a hot spot among cigar smokers looking for an elevated lounge experience.

“Karma Cigar Bar is the premier cigar bar and lounge in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland,” said Hyon J. Kwak, chief operations officer. “We offer a wide range of premium cigars and bar service. Our patrons visit our lounge to enjoy the ambiance of social gathering and experience an upscale cigar lounge.”

The selection is a big draw, with more than 1,400 different cigars along with top-shelf whiskeys and bourbons that can be infused for proper pairings. The cigars vary from mild to bold with varieties from a number of regions around the world. Staff can help determine customers' smoking profiles and find a match for their palate. The lounge offers comfortable seating and a high-tech filtration system. And it keeps getting better. “We are excited about renovating the 5,800-square-foot storage area into a new state-of-the-art cigar lounge,” said Kwak.