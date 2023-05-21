MaidPro Northwest Indiana

1599 E. 93rd Ave.

Merrillville

219-736-0777

It’s been more than 15 years in business for Yohanni Hedges, owner of MaidPro Northwest Indiana, and according to her, business is “pretty good.”

Hedges believes that being the Best in the Region flows from the relationships her team builds with customers. "We are more than just a cleaning service. We understand our clients and build relationships."

And the relationships go both ways. Hedges says MaidPro has a client that brings muffins to its office every week.

Hedges used to work in Chicago, but with two small kids it became easier for her to work closer to home. "I decided to open my own store,” she says.

“As a mom, cleaning was my business already and seeing other moms need help with cleaning in the area, I wanted to help them.”

After seeing the market for a cleaning company in the region, Hedges says a partnership with MaidPro “fit perfectly.”

Along with the good relationship with MaidPro corporate, Hedges credits her employees with the business’ continued success. “Our cleaning 'pros' love to clean and give good service.”

SECOND PLACE

Brilliant Results Cleaning Service

212 E. Morthland Drive, Suite 3

Valparaiso

219-476-9355

THIRD PLACE

Stanley Steemer of NW Indiana

3480 E. 83rd Place

Merrillville

219-736-0301