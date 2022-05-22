Best Cleaning Service

MaidPro of Northwest Indiana
1599 E. 93rd Ave.
Merrillville
219-736-0777
“We are more than just a cleaning business,” said Yohanni Hedges, owner of MaidPro of Northwest Indiana, a house cleaning and maid service. “We care about our clients, and we work with them to build a cleaning plan tailored to their needs and budget, which allows them to choose when and how often we clean so that we fit perfectly into their life and schedule. Aside from that, we offer a 24-hour guarantee: If there were any areas not done to our customers' satisfaction, we return to reclean that area at no extra charge.”
The staff at MaidPro of Northwest Indiana, which opened in November 2007, is trained to provide the highest quality clean.
“We also offer career paths that include an opportunity to be promoted from cleaning professional to trainer and manager,” said Hedges. “We make sure that our employees are happy and taken care of, because we believe that happy employees create happy customers.”
SECOND PLACE
Brilliant Results Cleaning Service
212 E. Morthland Drive, Suite 3
Valparaiso
219-476-9355
THIRD PLACES
Stanley Steemer of NW Indiana
3480 E. 83rd Place
Merrillville
219-736-0301