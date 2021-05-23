 Skip to main content
Best Cleaning Service
urgent

Best Cleaning Service

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Best Cleaning Service

MaidPro Northwest Indiana

1599 E. 93rd Ave.

Merrillville

219-736-0777

maidpro.com/nwi

The need for a clean, organized house was rarely as apparent as in the last year, with everyone spending more time in their homes than they had in ages. And those who looked to the team at MaidPro to help them get the job done were able to see the level of skill and dedication many families throughout Northwest Indiana have relied on for years.

Serving the area since 2007, MaidPro offers a standard cleaning service, as well as custom plans based on clients’ needs, preferences and budget. Owner Yohanni Hedges and her team also reach out to each client by phone, text or email after every cleaning to make sure the job was completed to their satisfaction. It’s all part of the mission to go above and beyond in cleaning and customer service.

“Cleaning is our passion and expertise,” says Hedges. “We are just blessed to be part of such a great community and extremely grateful to our customers and our employees.”

SECOND PLACE

Brilliant Results Cleaning Service

212 Morthland Drive

Valparaiso

219-476-9355

brilliantresultscleaning.com

THIRD PLACE

Bryco Services

64 W. 67th Place

Merrillville

219-736-4113

brycoservices.com

