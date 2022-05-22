Best Coffee House

Sip Coffee House
Multiple locations
219-662-9165
Sip Coffee House first began as a tearoom 21 years ago before transitioning to a coffee house. Today, it is known Region-wide for its vast array of beverages, food, decor and staff, according to owner Rhonda Bloch. While coffee is the star of the show, the sandwiches, wraps, salads and sweets also are winners in their supporting roles.
Aside from the standard breakfast and lunch menu items, there’s an ongoing slate of creative specials. Examples include the Bonsai salad with greens, purple cabbage, chicken, chow mien noodles, onion and mandarin oranges with Asian dressing and the Trippie Hippie with hummus, fried mozzarella, onion, tomato and giardiniera on rustic bread. Scrumptious cookies, cupcakes and other sweets pair perfectly with a coffee or other warm drink.
People are also reading…
Each coffee house — in Crown Point, Highland and Cedar Lake — is a welcoming spot with friendly employees and funky decor. “The vibe is pretty much the same at each one — laid back and cool," said Bloch. “Everyone always says there’s a great vibe at all of them.” A new location has also opened inside the Hammond Clinic in Munster, giving patients and visitors a place to pick up a to-go sandwich, snack or beverage.
Sip Coffee House also placed first for Best Coffee.
SECOND PLACE
Grindhouse Cafe
146 N. Broad St.
Griffith
219-595-5678
1600 119th St.
Whiting
219-655-5547
grindhouse.cafe
THIRD PLACE
Old Dog Coffee House
220 E. Commercial Ave.
Lowell
219-690-3065