Best Coffee House

Sip Coffee House

Multiple locations

219-662-9165

Sip Coffee House first began as a tearoom 21 years ago before transitioning to a coffee house. Today, it is known Region-wide for its vast array of beverages, food, decor and staff, according to owner Rhonda Bloch. While coffee is the star of the show, the sandwiches, wraps, salads and sweets also are winners in their supporting roles.

Aside from the standard breakfast and lunch menu items, there’s an ongoing slate of creative specials. Examples include the Bonsai salad with greens, purple cabbage, chicken, chow mien noodles, onion and mandarin oranges with Asian dressing and the Trippie Hippie with hummus, fried mozzarella, onion, tomato and giardiniera on rustic bread. Scrumptious cookies, cupcakes and other sweets pair perfectly with a coffee or other warm drink.

Each coffee house — in Crown Point, Highland and Cedar Lake — is a welcoming spot with friendly employees and funky decor. “The vibe is pretty much the same at each one — laid back and cool," said Bloch. “Everyone always says there’s a great vibe at all of them.” A new location has also opened inside the Hammond Clinic in Munster, giving patients and visitors a place to pick up a to-go sandwich, snack or beverage.

Sip Coffee House also placed first for Best Coffee.

SECOND PLACE

Grindhouse Cafe

146 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-595-5678

1600 119th St.

Whiting

219-655-5547

grindhouse.cafe

THIRD PLACE

Old Dog Coffee House

220 E. Commercial Ave.

Lowell

219-690-3065

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0